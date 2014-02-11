Sony in talks to supply more camera sensors to Apple - Nikkei

Feb 12 Sony Corp is in talks with Apple
Inc to double its supply of camera components for a new
iPhone slated to roll out as early as next year, the Nikkei
reported.
Sony supplies nearly all of the CMOS (complementary
metal-oxide semiconductor) sensors for the current iPhone 5S's
rear-mounted main cameras.
Apple could be looking to switch to Sony sensors for the
secondary camera on the front, which currently uses parts from
suppliers in the United States and elsewhere, the business daily
said.
With more customers expected to use smartphones for video
calls, Apple sounded out Sony about supplying more sensors,
Nikkei said.
Sony held the largest share of the global CMOS sensor market
in 2012 at 32.1 percent, according to Techno Systems Research.
Sony has laid the groundwork for stepping up production to
keep up with the increase in orders, Nikkei reported.
A request from Apple was the reason for its January decision
to purchase a plant from Japanese chipmaker Renesas Electronics,
according to a source involved in the negotiations, the
newspaper said.
Sony also supplies to Samsung Electronics, the
world's No. 1 smartphone seller, and Huawei Technologies
.