Sony to issue $1.9 bln worth convertible bonds -filing

TOKYO Nov 14 Japan's Sony Corp said on Wednesday it will sell 150 billion yen ($1.9 billion) worth of convertible bonds to repay debt and pay for a planned ramping up in CMOS image sensors and other investments, it said in a filing.

Sony said it will also use the money to help pay for its investment in Olympus Corp and its acquisition of U.S. firm Gaikai Inc.

