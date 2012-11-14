Sony to issue $1.9 bln worth convertible bonds -filing

BRIEF-Vexim announces another major step towards SpineJack commercialization in US
* Finalizes recruitment of patients for international clinical study, supporting the 510 (k) regulatory approval application to the FDA
TOKYO Nov 14 Japan's Sony Corp said on Wednesday it will sell 150 billion yen ($1.9 billion) worth of convertible bonds to repay debt and pay for a planned ramping up in CMOS image sensors and other investments, it said in a filing.
Sony said it will also use the money to help pay for its investment in Olympus Corp and its acquisition of U.S. firm Gaikai Inc.
* Finalizes recruitment of patients for international clinical study, supporting the 510 (k) regulatory approval application to the FDA
LONDON, Feb 21 Russian state oil firm Rosneft has become the first major oil firm to pre-finance crude exports from Iraq's Kurdistan, joining trading houses in the race for crude from the semi-autonomous region.
* Solar technology group will sell a share of 50 percent of its project in Altenberg-Zinnwald to Bacanora Minerals Ltd