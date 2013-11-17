版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 18日 星期一

BRIEF-Sony says playstation4 sales surpass 1 million units in North America in first 24 hours on sale

Nov 17 Sony Corp : * Says playstation4 sales surpass 1 million units in North America in first 24

hours on sale

