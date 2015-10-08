CORRECTED-BRIEF-Sony Computer cuts Playstation4 price to $349.99 in U.S.

(Corrects source in headline)

Oct 8 Oct 8 * Playstation4 price reduced to $349.99 in U.S. * Sony Computer Entertainment America - Playstation4, which is currently available for $399.99, will be available in U.S. starting $349.99 on October 9 * Sony Computer Entertainment America - In Canada the price of the PS4 system also will be reduced from C$449.99 to C$429.99 * Source text for Eikon