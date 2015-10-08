CORRECTED-BRIEF-Sony Computer cuts Playstation4 price to $349.99 in U.S.

BRIEF-DryShips buys first large gas carrier with 5 year time charter attached to oil major
* DryShips acquires its first very large gas carrier with a 5 year time charter attached to an oil major
(Corrects source in headline)
Oct 8 Oct 8 * Playstation4 price reduced to $349.99 in U.S. * Sony Computer Entertainment America - Playstation4, which is currently available for $399.99, will be available in U.S. starting $349.99 on October 9 * Sony Computer Entertainment America - In Canada the price of the PS4 system also will be reduced from C$449.99 to C$429.99 * Source text for Eikon
* DryShips acquires its first very large gas carrier with a 5 year time charter attached to an oil major
* On Jan 19, Univar USA, Univar Inc entered first amendment to credit agreement - SEC filing
* Rightside Group Ltd says signed a definitive agreement for sale of eNom to Tucows Inc