公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 23日 星期二

Sony to close tech centre in Tokyo to trim costs

TOKYO Oct 23 Sony Corp said it will close an office building in Tokyo and relocate the 4,800 people who work there to other sites in and around Japan's capital to help squeeze costs as it seeks to return to profit.

The Shinagawa Technology Center, close to its Tokyo headquarters, will be vacated by September next year, a Sony spokesman told Reuters, with the property being returned to its owners.

