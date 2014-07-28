With PlayStation network, Sony goes back to the future in search of revival

* Executives craft network streaming strategy around console
TOKYO, July 29 Japan's Sony Corp is
hammering out plans to rise from the ashes of nearly $10 billion
lost in six years by building a future around its last consumer
electronics blockbuster - the PlayStation.
Sony plans to reposition the video console warhorse as a
hub for a network of streamed services, according to three
senior officials, offering social media, movies and music as
well as games. The executives spoke to Reuters on condition they
not be named because the matters are still in early stages of
discussion.
The plans to coax more revenue from the PlayStation's
network of users are being developed by a new breed of managers
brought in by Chief Executive Kazuo Hirai. Analysts say if Sony
gets it right, the game and network business could earn about $1
billion in the fiscal year from April 2016 - making it the most
profitable part of the company bar a financial services unit.
"Network services have been a long-running issue for Sony,"
said Atsushi Osanai, associate professor at Waseda University's
business school. It's a field Apple Inc has dominated
with iTunes, while established movie and music services like
Netflix Inc and Spotify are expanding fast.
"In the past there was a time when they (Sony) were all over
the place and went after everything, but zeroing in first on
game users is effective," said Osanai. The company's next
progress report will come with its first-quarter earnings on
July 31.
At 200 billion yen ($1.96 billion) last fiscal year, some 90
percent of it from games, Sony Entertainment Network's revenue
is small compared with the 5 trillion yen at the company's
broader electronics business. The division lost 10 billion yen
last year and more losses are expected this year as it spends on
servers and systems for a surge in users, but the executives -
and analysts - expect it to ramp up quickly after that to
double-digit margins.
The new thinking is far from Sony's first effort to
kickstart a revival. Yet the company that was once the symbol of
Japan's technology prowess has often failed in attempts to
deliver innovative hits to match successes of old, like the
Walkman music player.
The managers lining up Sony's new strategy know a
PlayStation network won't fix mainstream loss-making businesses,
like its TV division - "a grim electronics portfolio", according
to brokerage Jefferies. It's also not the first time Sony has
tried to develop networked content services.
But under plain-speaking Kenichiro Yoshida, a former head of
Sony's Internet services unit now leading the charge as chief
financial officer since April, managers believe focusing on
PlayStation to develop a network is potentially Sony's best
chance of securing a money-making springboard for revival.
"These are crucial assets that offer the greatest potential
upside," said one of the senior officials.
GAME ON
The network's base of 52 million active users is dwarfed by
Apple's iTunes with over 800 million, and now just about the
same size as fast-growing Netflix. But Sony Entertainment
Network's peg to a hit piece of hardware with a potentially
captive audience can give the service a future edge, executives
say.
Yoshida, 54, knows networks so far have been a black spot
for Sony. A PlayStation security breach in 2011 was a major
setback to its plans at the time for a looser network that was
designed to allow a range of Sony devices to be connected.
The CFO's message to executives is that things must change.
"What's made it tough for Sony in electronics is that we were
never able to take the lead role in the networking era," Yoshida
told a gathering of about 500 managers earlier this year,
according to a person who attended the meeting.
While the network plans take shape, this year Yoshida is
also overseeing restructuring across the company. Sony is axing
thousands of white-collar jobs, has ditched the Vaio personal
computer brand, and has placed the TV business in a separate
subsidiary - to fend for itself.
High-tech components such as image sensors and batteries for
smartphones, and next-generation consumer gadgets such as
wearables, have been identified by Sony managers as key
potential areas of hardware growth.
"Game and network services are a core part of Sony's
electronics and we are currently strengthening our network
services by expanding sales of the PlayStation 4 in a bid to
raise revenue," said Mami Imada, Sony's general manager of
public relations, asked to comment on future strategy for this
article.
The latest iteration of the now 20-year-old console has
outsold rivals easily, attracting committed gamers rather than
the casual game playing audience that is migrating to
smartphones and other mobile devices.
Even as Sony plans to extend the PlayStation's role, games
are still driving the network services division forward,
accounting for 90 percent of revenue. From July 31, Sony is
launching a streaming game service, PS Now, the first ever for a
console game maker, in the United States.
Sony has sold 8.7 million PlayStation 4s against 5 million
Microsoft Corp Xbox Ones as of July 19, according to
market research firm VGChartz. Nintendo Ltd's Wii U
console, released a year earlier than its rivals, also trails
with sales of 6.7 million.
