2015年 4月 17日

Sony Pictures condemns Wikileaks release of documents from hackers

LOS ANGELES, April 16 Sony Corp's Sony Pictures Entertainment objected to the online release by WikiLeaks on Thursday of more than 30,000 documents that were obtained by hackers in a massive cyber attack last year.

"The cyber-attack on Sony Pictures was a malicious criminal act, and we strongly condemn the indexing of stolen employee and other private and privileged information on WikiLeaks," the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

