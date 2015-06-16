Sony fails to dismiss lawsuit over 'Interview' data hacking

| June 16
June 16 A U.S. judge rejected Sony Pictures
Entertainment Inc's bid to dismiss a lawsuit by nine former
employees who claimed their personal data was stolen in a 2014
hacking tied to the studio's release of a comedy set in North
Korea, "The Interview."
U.S. District Judge Gary Klausner said the plaintiffs could
pursue claims that the Sony Corp unit was negligent and
violated a California confidentiality law by spurning security
measures to stop the theft of employees' salary and health data,
Social Security numbers and other sensitive information.
Without ruling on the merits, the Los Angeles judge on
Monday said Sony created a "special relationship" with its
employees by requiring them to provide personal information to
be eligible for salaries and benefits.
He said this justified letting the plaintiffs seek to hold
Sony liable for its "business decision" not to bolster security
after prior breaches, such as a 2011 infiltration of the
PlayStation video game network.
The former workers said Sony's negligence caused them
economic harm by forcing them to beef up credit monitoring to
address their greater risk of identity theft.
They also said the data breach, for which U.S. officials
blamed North Korean hackers, was an "epic nightmare" for them
and thousands of former colleagues.
Klausner dismissed some other claims in the lawsuit, which
seeks class-action status.
Sony did not immediately respond on Tuesday to a request for
comment. Lawyers for the plaintiffs did not immediately respond
to similar requests.
"The Interview" starred Seth Rogen and James Franco and
depicted the fictional assassination of North Korea leader Kim
Jong Un.
Sony shelved the movie's wide theatrical release after the
hacking, which drew international attention. It later offered
the movie through digital downloads.
The case is Corona et al v. Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc,
U.S. District Court, Central District of California, No.
14-09600.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Tom
Brown)