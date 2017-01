Oct 20 Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc has agreed pay up to nearly $8 million to resolve a lawsuit by employees who claimed their personal data was stolen in a 2014 hacking tied to the studio's release of a comedy set in North Korea, "The Interview."

The settlement with the Sony Corp unit and current and former employees was disclosed in papers filed on Monday in federal court in Los Angeles. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)