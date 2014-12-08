Sony's PlayStation store victim of cyber attack - FT

Dec 8 Sony Corp's PlayStation online
store suffered an outage for about 2 hours after a cyber attack
on Monday, the Financial Times reported, without citing sources.
"We are aware that users are having issues connecting to
PSN. Thanks for your patience as we investigate," Official
Twitter page for PlayStation tweeted.
PlayStation Network was mostly down from 8:52 a.m. to 11:18
a.m. Tokyo time, the newspaper quoted Sony Computer
Entertainment as saying. (on.ft.com/15ZdlQk)
Sony has not received any report that information has been
leaked or stolen, the daily said.
Sony was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)