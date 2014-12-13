Hackers vs James Bond: 'SPECTRE' script stolen in Sony attack

LOS ANGELES Dec 13 Early villains have emerged
in the next James Bond film "SPECTRE": hackers who stole a
version of the screenplay as part of a devastating cyberattack
on Sony Pictures.
Producers of the James Bond films said they learned on
Saturday morning that an early version of the "SPECTRE" script
was among material stolen and made public by hackers who
infiltrated computers at the Sony studio.
"Eon Productions is concerned that third parties who have
received the stolen screenplay may seek to publish it or its
contents," Eon said in a statement, while warning that the
script is protected by U.K. copyright laws.
"SPECTRE," starring Daniel Craig as 007, is set for release
on Nov. 6, 2015. Filming began this month after producer Barbara
Broccoli and director Sam Mendes unveiled the title, cast and
new car, but little about the plot.
"I was so excited to tell this story but to explain why, I
would have to tell you the plot and I can't do that," said
Mendes at the presentation in England, a reminder of Sony's
might in the movie world.
The Bond franchise is one of the most lucrative for Sony
Pictures and the last installment "Skyfall" brought in $1.1
billion worldwide, more than any other Bond film.
A Sony spokesman said news reports that the cyberattack
forced the studio to stop production on films, including
"SPECTRE," were wrong.
"Productions are still moving forward," Robert Lawson told
Reuters.
Hackers launched an attack on the Sony Corp.
entertainment arm on Nov. 24, disabling the computer network and
stealing and leaking a trove of sensitive information in the
most severe cyberattack on a company on U.S. soil. The identity
of the hackers has yet to be determined.
