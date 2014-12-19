George Clooney criticizes Hollywood in Sony cyberattack

NEW YORK Dec 19 Oscar winner George Clooney
slammed Hollywood power players for not supporting Sony Pictures
following the cyberattack on the company over the satirical
comedy "The Interview" about North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Sony on Wednesday pulled the Christmas Day release
of the film depicting a fictional assassination of Kim after
major theater chains said they would not show it due to
unspecified threats made by the hackers.
Clooney, in an interview Friday with online trade
publication Deadline.com, said no one would sign a petition he
and his agent circulated to top Hollywood figures supporting the
film's release.
The actor-director, whose past two directorial efforts were
Sony releases, also criticized the media for failing to link the
cyberattack to North Korea. The United States on Friday blamed
the country for the devastating cyberattack, calling it an
unacceptable act of intimidation and vowing to impose "costs and
consequences" on those responsible.
"We're talking about an actual country deciding what content
we're going to have. This affects every part of business that we
have," Clooney said. "We cannot be told we can't see something
by Kim Jong Un."
In the cyberattack on Sony and its employees, hackers
released a stream of embarrassing emails and demanded that the
film's release be scrapped.
"We have a responsibility to stand up against this. That's
not just Sony, but all of us, including my good friends in the
press who have the responsibility to be asking themselves: What
was important? What was the important story to be covering?"
Clooney added.
The news media's early coverage of the hack largely focused
on the content of leaked emails between Sony employees and film
producers.`
Clooney, who won Oscars for Best Actor in a Supporting Role
for the film "Syriana" in 2005 and Best Picture for "Argo" in
2012, said he is concerned about content in films and that it
will now be judged differently.
"The movies we make are the ones with challenging content,
and I don't want to see it all just be superhero movies. Nothing
wrong with them, but it's nice for people to have other films
out there," he added.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Eric Kelsey and
Jonathan Oatis)