Security experts fear Sony attack to fuel more company extortion

NEW YORK Dec 18 Sony Pictures' decision to
shelve the film "The Interview" in the face of cyberattacks has
set a worrying precedent and is sending companies scrambling to
guard sensitive data, security experts said on Thursday.
Sony's capitulation could mean that more businesses will be
targeted for cyberwarfare and extortion, they said.
"I fully expect to see more actions like this against film
studios or other soft targets because they have not paid
attention to cyber security for so long," said Jeffrey Carr,
chief executive officer of Taia Global, a cyber security
company.
"This has been the first time that extortion on this scale
has been successful."
While there has been a surge of interest by companies over
the past two years to shore up corporate defenses, in the wake
of attacks on retailers including Target Corp, many
companies are still not well defended, or soft targets. The
crisis at Sony Corp's movie studio is prompting
executives to think more broadly and to use data encryption
software for internal data.
Sony on Wednesday dropped the comedy that features the
assassination of North Korea's leader after hackers who breached
its computers threatened a 9/11 type of attack on theaters. The
$44 million movie was planned for release on Dec. 25.
Any organization wading into the political realm should map
out a strategy, said Rob Sadowski of cyber security firm RSA.
"Geography no longer protects them and they need to be
proactive and not reactive," he said.
The White House stopped short of blaming North Korea for the
attack but U.S. government sources on Wednesday said the attack
was "state sponsored" and that North Korea was involved.
Security software maker PKWare said it is seeing an uptick
in companies worried about cyber attacks, said Matt Little, vice
president of products.
"The folks we are talking to now say they don't have the
budget of a bank or retail outlets but they are worried about a
breach like this and someone doing much worse than what happened
to Sony," he said.
The problem was broad enough to require a government
response, said Art Gilliland, senior vice president of
enterprise security products group at Hewlett-Packard Co
.
"Success begets success," said Steve Ward, senior director
at iSight Partners, a cyber threat intelligence firm. "You can
think of it as a watershed event. It's one in a trend that has
already occurred and one that is likely to occur."
(Editing by Lisa Shumaker)