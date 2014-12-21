WRAPUP 2-Obama says Sony hack not an act of war

(Adds comments from Sony's lawyer; statement from North Korea)
WASHINGTON Dec 21 U.S. President Barack Obama
moved to prevent U.S. anger at North Korea from spiraling out of
control on Sunday by saying the massive hacking of Sony Pictures
was not an act of war but instead was cyber-vandalism.
Washington's longstanding dispute with North Korea, which
for years has centered on its nuclear weapons program, has
entered new territory with the accusation that Pyongyang carried
out an assault on a major Hollywood entertainment company.
Obama and his advisers are weighing how to punish North
Korea after the FBI concluded on Friday that Pyongyang was
responsible. North Korea has denied it was to blame.
The U.S. president put the hack in the context of a crime.
"No, I don't think it was an act of war," he told CNN's
"State of the Union" show that aired on Sunday. "I think it was
an act of cyber vandalism that was very costly, very expensive.
We take it very seriously. We will respond proportionately."
Obama said one option was to return North Korea to the U.S.
list of state sponsors of terrorism, from which Pyongyang was
removed six years ago.
North Korea vowed on Sunday to hit back against any U.S.
retaliation.
"Our toughest counteraction will be boldly taken against the
White House, the Pentagon and the whole U.S. mainland, the
cesspool of terrorism, by far surpassing the 'symmetric
counteraction' declared by Obama," according to North Korea
state news agency KCNA.
The hack attack and subsequent threats of violence against
theaters showing the film prompted Sony to withdraw a comedy,
"The Interview," prepared for release to movie theaters during
the holiday season. The movie depicts the fictional
assassination of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
Obama and free speech advocates criticized the studio's
decision, but Sony Pictures Entertainment CEO Michael Lynton
defended it, saying U.S. theaters did not want to show it.
Sony lawyer David Boies said the Hollywood studio planned to
release the movie at some point.
"Sony only delayed this," Boies said on NBC's "Meet the
Press" on Sunday. "It will be distributed. How it's going to be
distributed, I don't think anybody knows quite yet."
In the CNN interview, which was taped on Friday, Obama
acknowledged that in a digitized world "both state and non-state
actors are going to have the capacity to disrupt our lives in
all sorts of ways."
"We have to do a much better job of guarding against that.
We have to treat it like we would treat, you know, the incidence
of crime, you know, in our countries."
Republican Senator John McCain disagreed with Obama, telling
CNN the attack was the manifestation of a new kind of warfare.
Republican Representative Mike Rogers, chairman of the House
Intelligence Committee, would not call the hacking an act of
war. But he did criticize Obama for embarking on a two-week
vacation in Hawaii on Friday without responding to the attack.
Rogers said on "Fox News Sunday" the United States had the
capability to make it very hard for North Korea to launch
another similar attack, but that Obama waited too long to act.
"You've just limited your ability to do something," Rogers
said. "I would argue you're going to have to ramp up sanctions.
It needs to be very serious. Remember - a nation-state was
threatening violence."
North Korea has been subject to U.S. sanctions for more than
50 years, but they have had little effect on its human rights
policies or its development of nuclear weapons. Experts say the
nation has become expert in hiding its often criminal
money-raising activities, largely avoiding traditional banks.
NORTH KOREA DENIES ATTACK
It was the first time the United States had directly accused
another country of a cyberattack of such magnitude on American
soil and set up the possibility of a new confrontation between
Washington and Pyongyang.
North Korea said on Saturday it was not involved in the Sony
attack and could prove it. Pyongyang said it wanted a joint
investigation into the incident with the United States.
Obama says North Korea appeared to have acted alone.
Washington began consultations with Japan, China, South Korea,
Russia, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom, seeking
their assistance in reining in North Korea.
U.S. experts say Obama's options in punishing North Korea
could include cyber-retaliation, financial sanctions, criminal
indictments against individuals implicated in the attack or even
a boost in U.S. military support to South Korea, which is still
technically at war with the North.
But the effect of any response would be limited, given North
Korea's isolation and the heavy sanctions already in place for
its nuclear program.
