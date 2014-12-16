Sony Pictures warns staff on fraudsters misusing stolen data

Dec 16 Sony Pictures Entertainment advised its
current and former employees to be on the alert for fraudsters
looking to use their stolen data, which included detailed
personal information.
In what is Sony's most detailed description on the types of
data stolen, the company listed information such as social
security numbers, credit card details, bank account information,
healthcare information and compensation and other
employment-related information.
Hackers attacked Sony's computer network last month and
released sensitive data over the Internet. A group calling
itself Guardians of Peace claimed responsibility for the cyber
attack that shut down most of the studio's network for more than
a week.
Sony, in a memo to staff seen by Reuters on Dec. 2,
acknowledged that a large amount of data was stolen by the
hackers but had declined to confirm specific documents.
The company is in the process of investigating the scope of
the cyber attack and is notifying employees that it would be
providing identity theft protection services, Sony Pictures said
on late Monday.
Sony Pictures also provided a toll-free number for
potentially affected individuals to call to receive information
about the identity protection services.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)