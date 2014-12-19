版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 20日 星期六 04:09 BJT

U.S.'s Kerry condemns North Korea for Sony cyberattack

WASHINGTON Dec 19 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Friday criticized North Korea for carrying out a cyberattack against Sony Pictures and urged other nations to stand with the United States against such hacking.

"The United States condemns North Korea for the cyber-attack targeting Sony Pictures Entertainment," Kerry said in written statement.

Separately, State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said U.S. and Chinese officials had met in Washington and Beijing to discuss the issue, adding that: "both China and the United States agree that conducting destructive attacks in cyberspace is outside the norms of appropriate cyber behavior." (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Susan Heavey)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐