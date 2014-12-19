U.S.'s Kerry condemns North Korea for Sony cyberattack

WASHINGTON Dec 19 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Friday criticized North Korea for carrying out a cyberattack against Sony Pictures and urged other nations to stand with the United States against such hacking.

"The United States condemns North Korea for the cyber-attack targeting Sony Pictures Entertainment," Kerry said in written statement.

Separately, State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said U.S. and Chinese officials had met in Washington and Beijing to discuss the issue, adding that: "both China and the United States agree that conducting destructive attacks in cyberspace is outside the norms of appropriate cyber behavior." (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Susan Heavey)