UPDATE 1-U.S.'s Kerry condemns North Korea for Sony cyberattack

WASHINGTON Dec 19 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry on Friday criticized North Korea for carrying out a
cyberattack against Sony Pictures and urged other
nations to help combat such hacking.
"The United States condemns North Korea for the cyber-attack
targeting Sony Pictures Entertainment and the unacceptable
threats against movie theaters and moviegoers," he said in
written statement.
"We encourage our allies and partners to stand with us as we
defend the values of all of our people in the face of
state-sponsored intimidation," Kerry added.
Separately, State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said U.S.
and Chinese officials had met in Washington and Beijing to
discuss the issue, adding that: "Both China and the United
States agree that conducting destructive attacks in cyberspace
is outside the norms of appropriate cyber behavior."
