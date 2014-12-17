Leaked Sony emails show Loeb influence on studio execs

| TOKYO/BOSTON
TOKYO/BOSTON Dec 17 Sony Corp movie
executives kept up a dialogue with hedge fund titan Daniel Loeb,
even after rebuffing the billionaire investor's proposal to sell
up to one-fifth of the studio's entertainment business, leaked
emails show.
Loeb's New York-based Third Point took a 7 percent stake in
the company in May 2013 and suggested that proceeds from a sale
could be used to overhaul Sony's struggling electronics
business.
For months, Loeb, who is closely watched in the hedge fund
industry because of his fund's strong returns and pointed
messages to chief executives, tried to persuade the company to
do what he thought was best. Even after his proposals were
official rejected in August 2013, he held the stock for roughly
another year, telling investors in October 2014 that his $18
billion firm had exited the position during the third quarter.
Having already forced a board room reshuffle at Yahoo Inc
, Loeb has in the last few months actively pushed for
change at Sotheby's, where he won board seats and the
chief executive resigned in November. He has also pushed Dow
Chemical Co and Amgen Inc to consider splitting
themselves apart.
Known for his sharp tongue, Loeb has penned pointed letters
to underperforming chief executive officers and other top
managers. But investors say he has worked on being more
congenial in the last months.
The emails, made available online following a massive hack
into networks at Sony's film subsidiary Sony Pictures
Entertainment, showed its executives carefully weighed how to
deal with Loeb's overtures. The documents released by the
hackers shed light on Sony's plans and business future.
Loeb met with Sony Entertainment Chief Executive Michael
Lynton in early January in Las Vegas, during the Consumer
Electronics Show (CES), the emails show.
In April, Lynton asked Sony Entertainment President Nicole
Seligman whether he should invite Loeb to a Spider-Man film
premiere, or arrange a meeting.
"Should I try and see him when I am in NYC next Thursday?"
he wrote in an email in April. He also asked Jeff Blake, Sony
Pictures' vice chairman at the time, whether tickets for the
premiere were available for Loeb.
"My instinct is to stay off his radar," Seligman advised.
Loeb, at times, tried to show his support for Sony. In a
January 12, 2014 email, Loeb sent Lynton a link to a New York
Post article in which he praised Sony products.
The report in what Loeb jokingly refers to as New York's
"newspaper of record" quotes Loeb gushing over Sony's TVs and
phones shown at CES.
"For the first time in a while, it feels like they're
competing against Samsung again," he was quoted as saying.
Activist investors like Loeb are often in close touch with
executives at their target companies, sending both supportive
and critical messages, industry analysts have said.
Emails in September showed Loeb tried to broker a meeting
between Sony and Lions Gate executives to discuss a
possible merger and acquisition deal.
Sony Corp Chief Executive Kazuo Hirai turned down a meeting
with Lions Gate Vice Chairman Michael Burns, saying "I don't
believe a meeting with me would be fruitful or a good use of
your time," but refers him to Lynton and Seligman.
The emails also showed pressure from Loeb influenced some
decisions within Sony, including a possible appointment of media
executive Strauss Zelnick to a key post. It was unclear what the
position was for.
A human resources official at Sony emailed Lynton in
February to say a "nominating committee" would still keep
Zelnick on its list, but that "the importance on entertainment
background has decreased slightly according to the shift of
focus/interest from Dan Loeb."
Sony declined to comment on the hacked emails. Zelnick did
not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Additional reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss, James Pearson,
Lisa Richwine and Jim Finkle)