Sony studio chiefs aim to reassure employees after damaging hack

LOS ANGELES Dec 15 Executives at Sony Corp's
Hollywood movie studio sought to reassure employees on
Monday that the studio would recover from a massive cyber attack
that exposed internal emails and sensitive employee data.
Michael Lynton, CEO and Chairman of Sony Pictures
Entertainment, and Co-Chairman Amy Pascal addressed staff at two
separate meetings in a packed sound stage on the company's lot
in Culver City, California, according to an employee who
attended one of the sessions.
Lynton told employees they should not worry about the
studio's future, a Sony spokeswoman said. He also praised staff
for their work to keep productions running after the attack,
the spokeswoman said. Both Lynton and Pascal received applause,
said the employee at one of the meetings.
Unidentified hackers attacked Sony's computer network last
month and have released internal documents they claim were
stolen from the company.
Disclosures from the documents have caused turmoil at the
studio, a unit of Japan's Sony Corp, and shed light on
internal discussions key to the company's future. For instance,
the documents include employee salaries and financial
information, marketing plans and contracts with business
partners.
In addition, the documents included an exchange in which
Pascal joked about President Obama's race. After media outlets
reported that information, Pascal issued a public apology for
"insensitive and inappropriate" emails.
Reuters has not been able to verify the authenticity of the
documents.
At one of Monday's meetings with staff, Pascal was "near
tears" and apologized again for her comments, according to the
employee in attendance. Staff members applauded and offered her
support, and a few hugged her, the employee said.
Pascal is scheduled to meet this week with civil rights
leader Reverend Al Sharpton, whose spokeswoman says he is
weighing whether to call for her resignation.
Pascal did not respond to a request for comment
on Monday. A Sony spokeswoman had no comment.
Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry, two prominent
African-American figures in the entertainment industry, defended
Pascal on Sunday at the premiere for the civil rights film
"Selma."
"I would hope that we would not stand in such harsh judgment
in a moment of time when someone is hacked in their private
conversations," Winfrey told CNN.
"We all make stupid mistakes ... I don't believe she's a
racist," Perry also told the network.
