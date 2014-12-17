U.S. fears Sony hackers may never be caught -law enforcement official

| WASHINGTON/BOSTON
investigators fear the hackers behind the unprecedented attack
on Sony's Hollywood studio may never be caught if they are under
the protection of North Korea, a U.S. official said on
Wednesday.
The law enforcement official, who declined to be identified
because the investigation is ongoing, said authorities will
require significant time to definitively confirm their
suspicions that North Korea sponsored the attack, which severely
damaged the movie studio's network.
The likelihood of the hackers being brought to justice in
the United States is presently regarded as low, said the
official.
A threat against theaters planning to show Sony Corp's
controversial movie about the assassination of the
leader of North Korea was published on the Internet on Tuesday.
It promised a "bitter fate" for those who went to see the movie,
"The Interview," a comedy whose villain is North Korean leader
Kim Jong Un. The movie is scheduled for general release on Dec.
25.
U.S. security authorities said on Tuesday they were
investigating the threat but had so far seen no real sign of an
active plot. A second U.S. official said on Wednesday that
investigators are not aware of any people or entities capable of
actually carrying out such threats against cinemas or audiences.
North Korea complained to the United Nations in June,
accusing the United States of sponsoring terrorism and
committing an act of war by allowing the movie's production.
Carmike Cinemas, operator of 278 theaters in 41
states, informed Sony late on Tuesday that it would not show the
film, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Sony has also canceled the New York premier,
which had been planned for Thursday.
