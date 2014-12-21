UPDATE 1-Obama does not consider Sony hack an act of war-CNN interview

(Adds more Obama comments, background)
WASHINGTON Dec 21 U.S. President Barack Obama
does not consider the cyber attack on Sony Corp to be
an act of war, he said in an interview, remarks apparently aimed
at limiting U.S. anger over the incident which Washington blames
on North Korea.
Obama and his advisers are weighing how to respond in kind
to the attack, which prompted the Hollywood studio owned by the
Japanese firm to withdraw a comedy, "The Interview," prepared
for release to movie theaters during the holiday season.
"No, I don't think it was an act of war. I think it was an
act of cyber vandalism that was very costly, very expensive. We
take it very seriously. We will respond proportionately," Obama
told CNN's "State of the Union with Candy Crowley" show, which
was taped on Friday and due to be aired on Sunday.
North Korea has denied responsibility for the attack on
Sony. The film depicts the fictional assassination of North
Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
Obama also said his government was considering putting North
Korea back on a U.S. list of countries that sponsor terrorism.
It was removed from the list six years ago.
Obama told a White House news conference on Friday that he
believed Sony made a mistake by withdrawing the movie in
response to the hack of its computer networks.
Sony CEO Michael Lynton has said in response that Sony had
no choice but to cancel the film's release because major theater
chains refused to show it.
In the CNN interview, Obama said he was sympathetic to
Sony's business considerations but stuck to his argument that
the entertainment company had made a mistake.
"Had they talked to me directly about this decision, I might
have called the movie theater chains and distributors and asked
them what that story was," he said.
Obama said an important free speech principle was at stake.
"If we set a precedent in which a dictator in another
country can disrupt, through cyber, you know, a company's
distribution chain or its products and, as a consequence, we
start censoring ourselves, that's a problem," he said.
He called on the U.S. Congress to pass a cyber-security law.
"We've got to work with the private sector and the private
sector has to work together to harden their sites. But in the
meantime, when there's a breach, we have to go after the
wrongdoer. We can't start changing how we operate," he said.
