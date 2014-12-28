UPDATE 2-Sony works for 3rd day to restore PlayStation after attack

(Adds that FBI is investigating attack, comments from Sony
executive)
By Jim Finkle
BOSTON Dec 27 Sony Corp worked for a
third day on Saturday to restore services to its PlayStation
network as the FBI said it was looking into the disruption,
which began on Christmas Day.
"We are aware of the reports and are investigating the Sony
PlayStation matter," Federal Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman
Jenny Shearer said via email. She did not elaborate.
Meanwhile Sony said on Saturday that the attack had
prevented some people who received consoles for Christmas from
using their new machines on the PlayStation network, which lets
gamers compete with people around the world via the Internet.
"If you received a PlayStation console over the holidays and
have been unable to log onto the network, know that this problem
is temporary and is not caused by your game console," Sony
executive Catherine Jensen said on the company's U.S.
PlayStation blog.
Some customers posted complaints about the outage on the
blog. "Three days without PSN. That's absurd," said one of them.
"We understand your frustration," Jensen responded early
Saturday afternoon. "Our engineers are working to restore
service as quickly as possible!"
Later in the day she said the company had restored access
for some users and would keep bringing more back online.
Sony declined to say how many of PSN's 56 millions users had
been affected by the attack.
The blog said the problems were the result of "high levels
of traffic designed to disrupt connectivity and online game
play," which is widely known as a distributed denial-of-service
attack.
It was Sony's second recent high-profile encounter with
hackers after an unprecedented attack on its Hollywood studio,
which the U.S. government attributed to North Korea and linked
to the release of the low-brow comedy "The Interview."
A hacker activist group known as Lizard Squad said it was
responsible for the PSN outage as well as delays on Microsoft's
Corp's Xbox network; Microsoft quickly fixed the problem.
The group has claimed responsibility for previous attacks,
including ones on PSN in early December and August.
The August attack coincided with a bomb scare in which
Lizard Squad tweeted to American Airlines that it heard
explosives were on board a Dallas-to-San Diego flight carrying
an executive with Sony Online Entertainment.
Sony has been the victim of some of the most notorious
cyberattacks in history. Besides the breach at its Hollywood
studio, hackers stole data belonging to 77 million PlayStation
Network users in 2011.
(Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Stephen Powell and Steve
Orlofsky)