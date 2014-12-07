UPDATE 2-Sony investigator says cyber attack 'unparalleled' crime

(Adds comment from cybersecurity expert, paragraphs 10-11)
By Lisa Richwine and Jim Finkle
LOS ANGELES/BOSTON Dec 6 Forensics experts
hired by Sony Corp to investigate the massive cyber
attack at its Hollywood studio said the breach was
unprecedented, well-planned and carried out by an "organized
group," according to an email obtained by Reuters on Saturday.
Kevin Mandia, the top executive at FireEye Inc's
Mandiant forensics unit, made the comments in an email to
Michael Lynton, chief executive of Sony Pictures Entertainment
(SPE).
They are among the first comments about the investigation to
be made public, yet they do not discuss what people most want to
know: The extent of the damage to the studio's network or who
was behind the campaign, the most destructive cyber attack
reported to date against a company on U.S. soil.
The destructive attack knocked much of Sony's network off
line with malware that wipes drives of PCs, making them unable
to operate. It is expensive to repair them because each drive
needs to be manually replaced or re-imaged.
People close to the investigation have told Reuters that
North Korea is a principal suspect, yet a North Korean diplomat
has denied that his nation is involved.
Lynton forwarded a message from Mandia to employees.
Mandia, whose firm has probed some of the biggest cyber
attacks to date, said in his email that "The scope of this
attack differs from any we have responded to in the past, as its
purpose was to both destroy property and release confidential
information to the public."
He added that "The bottom line is that this was an
unparalleled and well planned crime, carried out by an organized
group, for which neither SPE nor other companies could have been
fully prepared."
FBI spokesman Joshua Campbell said the agency concurred with
Mandiant's analysis the attack went undetected by standard anti
virus software, but declined to discuss progress in the agency's
investigation.
Daniel Clemens, chief executive of boutique cybersecurity
firm PacketNinjas, said that while the attack was unprecedented
in impact, "There are many things Sony could have done to
prepare and defend against this attack."
He added that if the government launches probes into the
breach, they are likely to find that Sony did not have all
necessary safeguards in place to fend off and uncover hackers.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Jim Finkle)