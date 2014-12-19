Washington is limited in its response to N. Korea over Sony hack

| WASHINGTON/SEOUL
WASHINGTON/SEOUL Dec 19 U.S. determination that
North Korea was behind the hacking of Sony Corp. unit
Sony Pictures again exposes the limited leverage that Washington
has on one of the world's most isolated and impoverished
countries should it decide to respond.
Although successive U.S. presidents have imposed decades of
restrictions on Pyongyang, the U.S. Treasury has so far directly
sanctioned only 41 companies and entities and 22 individuals.
Those sanctions relate to North Korea's development of
weapons of mass destruction, including nuclear arms, but
Washington has also been deeply concerned about Pyongyang's
hostile behavior toward U.S. allies in the region.
U.S. authorities said on Friday investigators had determined
that North Korea was behind the devastating cyberattack on Sony
Pictures, setting up a possible confrontation between Washington
and Pyongyang.
U.S. authorities have struggled to find much to sanction in
a country which has limited links to the outside world and whose
annual gross domestic product per capita is just $1,800, which
ranks it 198 out of 228 countries, according to CIA estimates.
In contrast, financial sanctions had a big impact on Iran
and Russia, which are tied in to the global banking industry.
Pyongyang has been sanctioned in various forms by the United
States for more than 50 years and has become expert in hiding
its often criminal money-raising activities, largely avoiding
traditional banks. While sanctions may have slowed its nuclear
weapons program, they have not derailed it.
One possible response would be to pressure private companies
that provide North Korea's cellular and television services, or
to persuade China to close Internet connections, something
Beijing, the North's sole major ally, has been loath to do.
Egypt's Orascom and Thai company Loxley Pacific
are both invested in the North's telecommunications industry.
"In concrete terms, there's not a heck of a lot they can do
because one, North Korea doesn't have an economy, and two, we've
already got every sanction known to man against them," said Jim
Lewis, a senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and
International Studies who focuses on cybersecurity.
PYONGYANG ADAPTS
With limited trade and natural resources, Pyongyang's
revenues are heavily reliant on money-making scams, which have
ranged from counterfeiting $100 bills to illicit arms sales and
drugs smuggling, according to reports by the U.S. government.
In 2005, $25 million of the regime's cash was frozen at
Macau-based Banco Delta Asia, which was designated a "primary
money laundering concern" by the U.S. Treasury.
That case stands as practically the only public success in
seizing funds from the country, which is now led by Kim Jong Un,
the third of the Kim dynasty to rule.
Kim Kwang-jin, now a defector in South Korea, worked for the
North's state insurance company in Singapore. He recalls
stuffing $20 million in cash into a suitcase in 2003 and sending
it to then ruler Kim Jong Il.
That money came from exaggerated claims from reinsurers for
weather damage, ship and aircraft losses.
"We tried to use official channels like banks to conduct
illegal settlements with others. This is usually done by
individuals and North Korean companies, so it's very difficult
to detect the details in their activities and resources," Kim
said from Seoul.
Unlike oil-exporting Iran, which is heavily sanctioned by
the United States, the United Nations and others, North Korea's
puny $50 billion economy produces few goods other than minerals
and seafood sold to China. Its trade with China was put by
Beijing at $5.7 billion in 2011.
Although North Korea maintains one of the world's largest
standing armies and boasts of the capacity to deploy nuclear
weapons, its military equipment is decades out of date and most
military experts say it would lose any conventional war.
Given the success of the Sony hack, and the pulling of the
company's film "The Interview" which depicted the assassination
of Kim Jong Un, it appears likely that Pyongyang will see more
upside in hacking than the risk of reprisals.
"You can turn out the lights in Pyongyang, and they could
turn out the lights in New York. Who loses more? There's no way
for us to win a trade," said Lewis at CSIS.
"So (with) cyber (and) military largely off the table,
(that) leaves you with public diplomacy and law enforcement. I
know that's not satisfying, but that's the way it is."
(Additional reporting by David Brunnstrom in Washington, Jumin
Park in Seoul; Writing by David Chance; Editing by David Storey
and James Dalgleish)