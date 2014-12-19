CORRECTED-China, responding to Sony hack, says does not support 'cyber illegalities'

(Corrects paragraph two to show statement came from Chinese
Foreign Ministry and was passed to Reuters by embassy in
Washington)
WASHINGTON Dec 19 China, in response to
allegations by a U.S. official over the cyberattack against Sony
Pictures, said on Friday it does not support illegal cyber
action committed within its borders.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry, in a statement passed on to
Reuters by the Embassy in Washington, also urged the United
States to share evidence in the hacking case against the major
Hollywood studio.
U.S. authorities have found a possible Chinese link to the
cyberattack, a U.S. official said earlier on Friday. The FBI on
Friday also formally announced that North Korea was behind the
strike.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)