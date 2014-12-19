U.S. reaches out to China, others, for help on Sony hack

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 19 The United States has sought
help from China, Japan, South Korea and Russia in combating
cyber attacks such as the one Washington on Friday accused North
Korea of carrying out against Sony Pictures, U.S. officials
said.
The outreach, which included meetings among U.S. and Chinese
officials in both nations' capitals, is a tacit acknowledgement
that if anyone has influence over Pyongyang it is China, given
its long border, historical ties and quiet trade with the North.
U.S. officials and outside analysts said Washington has
little choice but to try to enlist China's help because of its
economic ties to the North, which is largely isolated from the
United States.
"The sanctions on North Korea are very different from the
ones on Iran and Russia because the North Korean economy is so
isolated and so dependent on China and on illegal arms sales,"
said a U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity.
U.S. President Barack Obama on Friday said he would respond
"proportionally" to the attack on the Sony Corp studio,
which brought down the firm's computer network and led it to
cancel the Christmas day release of "The Interview," a movie
which culminates in a scene depicting the assassination of North
Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
He declined to say how he might retaliate but said it would
be "in a place and time and manner that we choose."
James Lewis, a cybersecurity expert at the Center for
Strategic and International Studies think tank, said all the
countries were interested in collaborating on the issue.
"None of them want an armed conflict and none of them want
North Korea to collapse. They are all worried that this could
somehow lead to a war and none of them want that," Lewis said,
adding that North Korea enjoys "a strange kind of immunity."
Earlier, a U.S. official who spoke on condition that he not
be named said that there might be a Chinese link in the attack
either through North Korea's collaboration with Chinese actors
or by its using Chinese servers to mask the origin of the hack.
In public, U.S. officials stressed that they had no evidence
of the Chinese government's involvement in the hack and Obama
said the United States had "no indication that North Korea acted
in conjunction with another country."
A spokesman for the Chinese embassy said Beijing, which has
clashed with repeatedly with Washington over cyber spying,
believed in cooperation on cyber security.
"Chinese laws prohibit cyber crimes of all forms and Chinese
government has done whatever it can to combat such activities.
Any individual is not allowed to commit cyber illegalities in
any part of China," he said.
One analyst suggested the mere mention of a possible Chinese
link, albeit by an anonymous U.S. official, may be Washington's
way of nudging Beijing to do more to rein in the North.
"It is a very deliberate signal both to hint at the extent
of U.S. evidence about this hack as well as to put China on
notice of the U.S. desire to see China cooperating," said Frank
Jannuzi, president of the Maureen and Mike Mansfield Foundation,
which seeks to promote understanding of U.S.-Asia relations.
(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed and David Brunnstrom; Editing by
Lisa Shumaker)