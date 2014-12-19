U.S. to make formal announcement on Sony attack -U.S. official

WASHINGTON Dec 19 U.S. officials on Friday were
expected to make a formal statement on the devastating
cyberattack against Sony Pictures on Friday morning, a U.S.
official said.
Washington has called the strike against the big Hollywood
studio a matter of national security but has not formally put
the blame on North Korea, despite a U.S. official's indication
this week the Obama administration could soon tie it to
Pyongyang.
Obama was expected to address the issue at a 1:30 p.m. news
conference.
The cyberattack against the big Hollywood studio led it to
pull its movie depicting North Korea's leader amid threats and
is the biggest hacking of a company on U.S. soil.
(Reporting by Washington Newsroom)