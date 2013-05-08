版本:
Sony to make H2 dividend payment of 12.5 yen per share

TOKYO May 8 Sony Corp said on Wednesday that it will make a dividend payment of 12.5 yen per share for the second half of the financial year ended March 2013.

The Japanese electronics maker said in statement that its annual dividend for the year through March 2013 will be 25 yen per share, unchanged from the previous year.
