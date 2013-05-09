UPDATE 2-Sony bid to revive electronics to hinge on smartphones

* Sony forecasts steady op profit of 230 bln yen for year to
March 31
* Op profit in 2012/13 highest in five years, follows
year-ago loss
* Sony sees smartphone sales up 27 pct in 2013/14, cameras,
games down
* Electronics business outlook hinges largely on smartphone
success
By Tim Kelly
TOKYO, May 9 Sony Corp's bid for
revival as a consumer electronics maker this business year will
hinge on the fortunes of its latest smartphones, as it struggles
with shrinking sales of its TVs, digital cameras and game
consoles.
With consumer spending converging on Apple Inc's
iPads and Samsung Electronics Co's Galaxy phones,
Sony on Thursday forecast smartphone sales to rise more than
one-fourth to 42 million in the year to next March. It predicted
sales of its digital cameras and Playstation consoles would
contract at double-digit rates.
Its five-inch screen Xperia Z smartphone has exceeded the
company's sales expectations since its launch in January, but it
faces an uphill battle against Chinese rivals and Samsung and
Apple.
"It (42 million) does not seem a lot. Its smartphones are
high-spec and production costs should be hefty, so the company
has to sell a lot to be profitable in the business," said
Mitsushige Akino, chief fund manager at Ichiyoshi Asset
Management.
Boosted by a weaker yen that inflated the value of its
euro-denominated sales, and by the expected elimination of
losses in its diminished TV unit, Sony is betting on its new
smartphone to help it secure an operating profit of 230 billion
yen ($2.33 billion) this business year. That compares with the
average 210 billion yen profit estimated by 19 analysts surveyed
by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S before Thursday's earnings
announcement.
AIMING FOR NO. 3
Sony's boss, Kazuo Hirai, in 2012 identified mobile
products, gaming and digital imaging as the core of a rebound in
consumer electronics after more than a decade of decline for the
pioneer of personal music players and compact discs. Of those
three, mobile has since emerged as the best near-term hope for
Sony to turn around its electronics business.
Its goal is to fend off challenges from China's Huawei
Technologies and ZTE Corp and Korea's LG
Electronics to secure the No. 3 slot in the global
smartphone market, behind Samsung and Apple which between them
account for more than half of all smartphones sold.
The Japanese company, however, will need to cement better
ties with carriers in the United States to win market share
there and may struggle against its Chinese rivals in their home
market, analysts say.
"The Xperia range is selling well where available, but
Sony's limited retail presence in major markets like the U.S.
and China is restricting its growth," said Neil Mawston,
executive director at market researcher Strategy Analytics.
"Sony captured less than 1 percent of the valuable U.S. market
in 2012."
Strategy Analytics expects the Japanese company to ship 41
million smartphones worldwide in 2013, giving it a 4 percent
market share. Sony, which was ranked fourth globally by research
firm IDC in the fourth quarter of last year with a 4.5 percent
share, fell out of the top five in the January-March quarter.
ASSET SALES, MOVIES AND INSURANCE
Sony bounded back into the black last year with a profit of
230.1 billion yen that was bolstered by earnings from the sale
of office buildings in Tokyo and New York, the revaluation of
stock holdings and gains from the sale of businesses including a
chemical unit.
"Selling assets wasn't just about helping our balance sheet.
It is part of a strategy to revamp our business portfolio,"
Masaru Kato, Sony's chief financial officer, told a news
briefing.
Financial services - mainly its insurance subsidiary -
posted an operating profit of 146 billion yen, making it the
consumer electronics company's most profitable business. Movies
and music combined added a further 95 billion yen to profit.
This business year, the squeeze on Sony's traditional
consumer electronics gadgets is set to continue. The maker of
Bravia sets forecast sales of televisions to rise to 16 million
this business year with the division seen returning to profit,
after a sharp drop last year to 13.5 million. It had made 19.6
million TVs in the year to March 2012.
Digital camera sales are forecast at 13.5 million this year,
a 20 percent drop, while its handheld game consoles, the PSP and
PS Vita, are projected to fall nearly 30 percent to 5 million.
Since the start of the year, Sony's shares have gained 82
percent compared with a 37 percent rise in the benchmark Nikkei
average. Its shares fell 1.4 percent on Thursday to
close at 1,744 yen before it released its latest earnings
results and forecasts.