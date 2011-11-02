CORRECTED-Sony slashes annual profit outlook by 90 pct

(Corrects currency conversion in paragraph 2 to $255.5 mln, not $1.1 bln)

TOKYO Nov 2 Sony Corp slashed its full-year operating profit outlook by 90 percent on Wednesday as Thai floods disrupt camera production at the Japanese company, which is already struggling with a soaring yen and weak television sales.

The revised forecast of 20 billion yen ($255.5 million) for the year ending in March compares with its previous estimate of 200 billion yen in profit and market expectations of a 166 billion yen profit in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 20 analysts.

On a net basis, Sony cut its forecast to a loss of 90 billion yen, from its previous forecast for a net profit of 60 billion yen.

The maker of PlayStation games machines and Bravia televisions posted an operating loss of 1.6 billion yen for the July-September period, versus market expectations of a 40 billion yen profit and a 68.7 billion yen profit a year earlier. ($1 = 78.280 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Isabel Reynolds; Editing by Miyoung Kim and Chris Gallagher)