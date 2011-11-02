CORRECTED-Sony slashes annual profit outlook by 90 pct

(Corrects currency conversion in paragraph 2 to $255.5 mln, not
$1.1 bln)
TOKYO Nov 2 Sony Corp slashed its
full-year operating profit outlook by 90 percent on Wednesday as
Thai floods disrupt camera production at the Japanese company,
which is already struggling with a soaring yen and weak
television sales.
The revised forecast of 20 billion yen ($255.5 million) for
the year ending in March compares with its previous estimate of
200 billion yen in profit and market expectations of a 166
billion yen profit in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 20
analysts.
On a net basis, Sony cut its forecast to a loss of 90
billion yen, from its previous forecast for a net profit of 60
billion yen.
The maker of PlayStation games machines and Bravia
televisions posted an operating loss of 1.6 billion yen for the
July-September period, versus market expectations of a 40
billion yen profit and a 68.7 billion yen profit a year earlier.
($1 = 78.280 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Isabel Reynolds; Editing by Miyoung Kim and Chris
Gallagher)