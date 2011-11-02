UPDATE 1-Sony slashes annual operating profit f'cast by 90 pct

* Slashes net forecast to 90 bln yen loss from 60 bln yen
profit
* Trims annual TV sales forecast by 9 pct
* Shares down nearly 50 pct YTD, vs Nikkei down 14 pct
* Investors seek clarity on TV restructuring
(Adds detail)
TOKYO, Nov 2 Sony Corp on Wednesday
slashed its full-year operating profit outlook by 90 percent to
its lowest level in three years as Thai floods disrupt camera
production at the Japanese company, which is already struggling
with a soaring yen and sluggish television sales in the U.S. and
Europe.
Sony blamed the deluge in Thailand for cutting 25 billion
yen in expected earnings and reduced its forecast for TV sales
by almost a tenth to 20 million sets.
Sony, which is heading for its eighth straight annual loss
in its TV division, is revamping the unit, but a lack of details
since the plan was announced three months ago and poor sales are
keeping investors downbeat.
It said earlier this week that it would split its television
business into three divisions of outsourcing, LCD TVs and
next-generation TVs from Nov. 1 in its latest attempt to turn
around the loss-making operation.
Sony is also considering dissolving its flat-screen venture
with Samsung Electronics Co , which will enable it to
cut panel supply costs and improve its TV business earnings,
according to sources familiar with the matter. It has yet,
however, to unveil any plan.
The revised forecast of 20 billion yen ($255 million) for
the year ending in March compares with its previous estimate of
200 billion yen in profit and market expectations of a 166
billion yen profit in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 20
analysts.
On a net basis, Sony cut its forecast to a loss of 90
billion yen, from its previous forecast for a net profit of 60
billion yen.
Once a symbol of Japan's high-tech might, Sony is struggling
to come up with hit devices and finds itself outmanoeuvred in
TVs by Samsung Electronics and in the booming smartphone market
by Apple .
Sony is yet another addition to a lengthening list of
Japanese firms that have posted poor quarterly results due to
factors including the strong yen, floods in Thailand and weak
demand in the United States and Europe.
The list includes names such as Honda Motor Co ,
Panasonic Corp , Nintendo Co Ltd and Nomura
Holdings .
The maker of PlayStation games machines and Bravia
televisions posted an operating loss of 1.6 billion yen for the
July-September period, versus market expectations of a 40
billion yen profit and a 68.7 billion yen profit a year earlier.
Shares of Sony tumbled 3.6 percent to 1,520 yen ahead of the
results on Wednesday. Sony shares fell 46 percent between the
beginning of the year and Tuesday's close, compared with a 14
pct fall in the broader market .
($1 = 78.280 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Isabel Reynolds; Editing by Miyoung Kim and Chris
Gallagher)