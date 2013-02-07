版本:
Sony returns to black in Q3 on asset, product sales

TOKYO Feb 7 Sony Corp posted a third-quarter operating profit after a loss a year ago, supported by lower costs and proceeds from asset sales that are helping it offset weak demand for its TVs and other devices.

In the three months to Dec. 31, Sony posted a 46.4 billion yen ($496 million) operating profit, compared with a 91.7 billion yen loss a year ago. The result was below the average 72.1 billion yen profit estimated by six analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Following a 67 billion yen loss in the previous business year, Sony stuck to its full year operating profit forecast of 130 billion yen, compared with a consensus estimate of 119 billion yen of 19 analysts.

Since the start of the year Sony's shares have gained nearly 60 percent, rebounding from 30-year lows, compared with a 9 percent rise in the benchmark Nikkei 225.
