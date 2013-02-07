Sony returns to black in Q3 on asset, product sales

TOKYO Feb 7 Sony Corp posted a
third-quarter operating profit after a loss a year ago,
supported by lower costs and proceeds from asset sales that are
helping it offset weak demand for its TVs and other devices.
In the three months to Dec. 31, Sony posted a 46.4 billion
yen ($496 million) operating profit, compared with a 91.7
billion yen loss a year ago. The result was below the average
72.1 billion yen profit estimated by six analysts surveyed by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Following a 67 billion yen loss in the previous business
year, Sony stuck to its full year operating profit forecast of
130 billion yen, compared with a consensus estimate of 119
billion yen of 19 analysts.
Since the start of the year Sony's shares have gained nearly
60 percent, rebounding from 30-year lows, compared with a 9
percent rise in the benchmark Nikkei 225.