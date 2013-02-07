UPDATE 1-Weaker yen helps keep Sony on course for profit target

By Tim Kelly
TOKYO Feb 7 Sony Corp stuck with its
full-year profit forecast as a weaker yen and asset sales
underpinned earnings, offsetting weaker demand for its
televisions, game consoles and other devices.
Sony, which is doubling down on consumer electronics in a
bid to revive the company, joined domestic rivals Sharp
and Panasonic in reporting a quarterly operating
profit, although analysts are sceptical the industry can regain
its former status.
The maker of PlayStation games and Bravia TVs held its
full-year operating profit forecast of 130 billion yen ($1.4
billion), compared with a consensus estimate of 119 billion yen
of 19 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Sony made a
67 billion yen operating loss in 2011/12.
"If this weak yen rate persists it should provide us with a
big upside," said Chief Financial Officer Masaru Kato.
In the three months to Dec. 31, Sony posted 46.4 billion yen
in operating profit compared with a 91.7 billion yen loss a year
ago. The result came in below the average 72.1 billion yen
profit estimated by six analysts.
Japanese firms, once key innovators in consumer electronics,
have been overtaken by rivals such as Samsung Electronics
and Apple Inc, and have lost out as
consumers flock to smartphones and tablets.
Sony under its latest CEO, Kazuo Hirai, is focusing on
mobile phones and tablets, cameras and gaming in a bid to return
the company to profit. It is also expanding its medical devices
through an investment in endoscope maker Olympus Corp.
Sony cut its November forecast for full-year sales of TV
sets from 14.5 million to 13.5 million, but kept its prediction
for an 11 percent decline in sales of its PlayStation games
console to 16 million.
The company also pared its estimate for sales of compact
cameras for the year to 15 million from an earlier estimate of
16 million. It was down from 21 million a year earlier.
It cut its estimate for PSP and PS Vita handheld devices to
7 million from a November estimate of 10 million.
ASSET SALES
Sony for now is boosting earnings through asset sales it
books as operating profit. A rapid fall in the value of the yen
against the dollar, and other currencies is also helping the
company, which sells most of its products outside Japan. The yen
weakened 11 percent against the U.S. dollar during the final
three months of the year, and by 14 percent against the euro.
Hirai said in January that any assets not adding to core
business, helping grow new businesses or aiding the turnaround
of the TV unit could be sold.
Sony, which is also axing 10,000 jobs this business year,
last month agreed to sell its U.S. headquarters building in New
York City for $1.1 billion. It has also put one of its main
buildings in central Tokyo up for sale in a deal that could
raise a further $1.1 billion, sources have told Reuters.
The tech giant last year sold its chemical unit to a
state-sponsored bank in Japan for $700 million, and is also
mulling the sale of its battery business.
With its credit rating eroding, including a downgrade along
with Panasonic, to below investment grade by Fitch last year,
Sony faces higher borrowing costs.
Since the start of the year Sony's shares have gained nearly
60 percent, rebounding from 30-year lows, compared with a 9
percent rise in the benchmark Nikkei 225. Its share rose
2.6 percent on Thursday to close at 1,519 yen before it released
its results for the quarter.