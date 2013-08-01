Sony cuts TV sales forecast, keeps smartphone, game console outlook

TOKYO Aug 1 Sony Corp said on Thursday
it lowered its TV sales forecast for the year ending in March
2014 by 6.3 percent to 15 million units, down from a previous
estimate of 16 million.
Sony, Japan's best known consumer electronics brand, stuck
to its annual sales forecasts of 42 million smartphones, 10
million PS3 game consoles and 5 million PSP and Vita handheld
consoles.
The company revised its foreign exchange rate assumptions,
however.
It now expects a yen exchange rate of 100 to the dollar,
compared with the previous 90 yen, while it revised its euro
exchange rate assumption to 130 yen from 120 yen.