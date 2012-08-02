Sony cuts TV sales forecast for 2012/13 to 15.5 mln

Uber rival Lyft looking to raise $500 mln fresh funds- source
March 1 Uber competitor Lyft is pitching investors on a new funding round and hopes to net at least $500 million, according to a source familiar with the matter.
TOKYO Aug 2 Sony cut its forecast for TV sales on Thursday, saying it now expects to sell 15.5 million televisions in the business year to next March compared with its forecast in May of 17.5 million.
In the April-June quarter it sold 3.6 million TVs compared with 4.9 million in the same period last year.
Sony forecast sales of its PlayStation games console this business year would reach 16 million, unchanged from its May forecast, but combined sales of its handheld PSP an PS Vita devices would be 12 million, down form its May forecast of 16 million.
The company said it still expects an average dollar-yen rate for the business term of 80 yen, the same as its assumption in May. But it predicts a yen-euro rate of 100 yen compared with its assumption of 105 yen three months ago.
March 1 Uber competitor Lyft is pitching investors on a new funding round and hopes to net at least $500 million, according to a source familiar with the matter.
TOKYO, March 2 Asian shares rose on Thursday as investors were encouraged by President Donald Trump's less combative tone in his first speech to Congress, which sent Wall Street stocks sharply higher, while growing bets on a U.S. rate hike this month buoyed the dollar.
MELBOURNE, March 2 London copper defied a strong dollar on Thursday to climb towards its highest in more than a week, bouyed by improving manufacturing reports out of Asia and the United States that have lifted the demand outlook.