版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 6日 星期四 16:58 BJT

Sony CEO says no plan to immediately sell off TV unit

TOKYO Feb 6 Sony Corp Chief Executive Officer Kazuo Hirai said on Thursday that the Japanese consumer electronics company has no plan to immediately sell off its loss-making TV business after selling its personal computer division to an investment fund.

Earlier, Sony, under pressure to shore up profitability in its electronics business, said it would split off the TV division into a separate company by July 2014.

Hirai told a news conference that he has no plan to sell the TV business right now but added that by eventually spinning it off they are headed in the right direction.

"There are many possibilities, not just for our TV business," he said.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐