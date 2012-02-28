Sony-led group seeks EU go-ahead to buy EMI publishing

BRUSSELS Feb 28 A group led by Japan's
Sony is seeking EU regulatory approval to buy
London-based record label EMI's music publishing business in a
move that would see it become the biggest player in the sector,
the European Commission said on Tuesday.
Sony, with Blackstone Group, Abu Dhabi's Mubadala
Development Co., Raine Group and movie mogul David Geffen outbid
rival BMG with their offer valuing EMI's publishing
activities at $2.2 billion.
The EU Commission, the executive body which acts as the
competition regulator for the 27-country European Union, said it
would decide whether to clear the acquisition by April 2.
Sony is currently the fourth player in music publishing,
behind Vivendi's Universal Music Group, EMI and Warner
Music.
The group is expected to cite already strong competition in
the music publishing business that it says would remain strong
even if the deal went ahead, as part of its arguments to EU
regulators.
It will also cite the growing presence of online rivals such
as Apple, Amazon and Spotify.
Impala, a trade organisation representing Europe's
independent music companies, urged the Commission to block the
deal, saying it would give Sony excessive power and also overly
concentrate the market.
Impala achieved some success in blocking the 2004 merger of
Sony and Bertelsmann's BMG, which had been cleared by the
Commission. But the deal was eventually cleared in 2007, after a
second review.
The Commission is also assessing Universal's bid to acquire
EMI's recorded music unit, with a decision scheduled by March
23.