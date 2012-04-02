Sony group offers to sell catalogues in EMI unit deal-sources

BRUSSELS, April 2 A Sony-led group has
offered to sell various music catalogues which generated 15
million euros in royalties last year in a bid to secure EU
approval for its planned buy of record label EMI's music
publishing business, two people familiar with the matter said on
Monday.
The members of the Sony consortium include Blackstone Group,
Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Development Co., Raine Group and movie
mogul David Geffen.
The group has proposed to sell Virgin UK, U.S. and Europe
catalogues which are part of EMI Music Publishing, Sony's famous
music publishing catalogue, and Sony and EMI's recent hits
composed by contemporary Anglo-American authors, the people
said.
The European Commission, which has set an April 19 deadline
for a decision on the deal, has given third parties until Monday
to respond to the group's proposals, they said.