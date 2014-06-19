Sony CEO says not thinking of splitting off entertainment business

BRIEF-Parkland reports $500 mln senior note offering
* Parkland Fuel - entered into underwriting agreement to sell $500 million aggregate principal amount of 5.625 pct senior notes due May 9, 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 19 Sony Corp Chief Executive Kazuo Hirai said on Thursday that the Japanese consumer electronics company was not thinking of splitting off or listing its entertainment business.
Hirai was responding to a question at an annual shareholders meeting.
Sony rebuffed a proposal last year by investor Daniel Loeb, chief of hedge fund Third Point, to partially spin off its entertainment business to unlock shareholder value. Hirai has repeatedly said since then that retaining full ownership of the entertainment unit is important for synergy across Sony.
Hirai also acknowledged at the meeting that Sony had not responded quickly enough to tough market conditions in its electronics division, which he has failed to make profitable despite promises to do so when he took the helm two years ago. (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* PG&E safely restores power to San Francisco, thanks customers for their patience; substation scheduled for modernization
BOSTON, April 21 Officials of two large California public retirement systems said Friday they are voting against nine of 15 Wells Fargo & Co directors up for election at the bank's annual meeting next week, citing the bank's phony-account scandal.