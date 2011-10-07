Sony in talks to buy Ericsson out of phone JV-source

HELSINKI/TOKYO Oct 7 Sony Corp is in talks to buy Telefon AB LM Ericsson (ERICb.ST) out of their 50:50 joint venture, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Another source had told Reuters in July that talks about a takeover were under way ahead of the end of the two firms' contract this month. (Reporting by Reiji Murai and Tarmo Virki; Editing by Chris Gallagher)