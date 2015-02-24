UPDATE 2-Sony taps Tom Rothman of 'Titanic' fame to head movie studio

(Adds more background on Rothman, Sony Pictures Entertainment)
By Mary Milliken and Eric Kelsey
LOS ANGELES Feb 24 Sony Pictures Entertainment
on Tuesday named veteran film executive Tom Rothman, a force
behind all-time top-grossing blockbusters "Titanic" and
"Avatar," to head its movie studio in a shuffle prompted by the
fallout from a cyberattack.
Rothman, 60, takes over for Amy Pascal, who suffered public
embarrassment after hackers leaked emails she had written to
other Hollywood executives.
Rothman, who brings expertise in both blockbusters and
art-house films, will probably push for more franchise
development as he did at Fox, where he launched the "X-Men,"
"Planet of the Apes" and "Ice Age" movies.
Sources close to the company said Rothman would start his
new job in the next week or so.
Rothman was known for financial discipline when he co-led
Fox Filmed Entertainment from 2000-2012. In 2013, he became
chairman of TriStar Productions, a joint film and television
venture with Sony, and has pulled together a slate of films with
directors like Jodie Foster and stars George Clooney and Meryl
Streep.
While the Sony studio came under pressure a few years ago
from activist investor Daniel Loeb because of its flops and high
costs, Hudson Square Research analyst Daniel Ernst said the
motion picture division was "doing rather well."
Ernst said the entertainment arm of Sony Corp would
probably not have changed the studio leadership if not for the
cyberattack.
Rothman will report to Michael Lynton, who will continue to
run the Japanese corporation's global entertainment business.
His contract was extended for an undisclosed number of years,
Sony said in a statement.
Lynton had several choices inside Sony for Pascal's
replacement, including her deputy, Doug Belgrad, and Columbia
Pictures production president Michael De Luca.
"Tom's creativity, strong talent relationships and track
record of enduring films and commercial success are unparalleled
in this industry and exactly what we are looking for to grow our
film business," Lynton said in the statement.
Pascal and Lynton announced this month that she was stepping
down as studio chief and moving to a production deal on the lot
with Sony's financial backing.
The executive shuffle comes after hackers launched a
devastating cyberattack on the studio in November, angered by
the Sony Pictures comedy "The Interview." The movie, championed
by Pascal, mocks North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
(Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)