UPDATE 1-Sony taps Vinciquerra to lead Sony film, TV studio

(Adds details on Sony studio, Vinciquerra's background)
LOS ANGELES May 11 Sony Corp on
Thursday named former Fox television executive Anthony
Vinciquerra as chairman and chief executive of Sony Pictures
Entertainment, effective June 1.
He will replace Michael Lynton, who announced in January
that he would step down in the spring, Sony said in a statement.
Vinciquerra, a senior adviser at TPG Capital, will oversee
Sony's film and television studio and its worldwide networks
division. He had previously served as chairman and CEO of Fox
Networks Group when it was the largest operating unit of News
Corp. Fox is now a unit of 21st Century Fox.
Sony's TV studio has found success with hits such as
"Breaking Bad" and "The Blacklist." The movie studio struggled
with a devastating cyber attack in 2014 and a lack of big hits.
The Japanese company took a roughly $1 billion writedown on its
movie business in January.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Richard Chang)