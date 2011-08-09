UPDATE 2-Sony: London warehouse fire may affect UK deliveries

* Enfield building is sole warehouse for UK-bound content
products
* Fire extinguished after starting late Mon, early Tues
-Sony
* Cause of fire, extent of damage unknown -Sony
(Adds fire has been extinguished, closing share price)
TOKYO, Aug 9 Sony Corp said on Tuesday
deliveries in Britain of compact discs and DVDs could be
affected after a fire hit its sole warehouse for content
products in the country.
The fire in the insured three-storey, 20,000 square metre
warehouse was put out after starting late Monday or early
Tuesday in London's Enfield neighbourhood, the site of scattered
incidents as riots spread from the Tottenham area over the fatal
shooting of a man by armed police.
"There will likely be some impact on deliveries," said Yoko
Yasukochi, a spokeswoman at the Japanese electronics and
entertainment conglomerate in Tokyo.
"We cannot determine the cause of the fire or the extent of
the damage yet because it's not possible to enter the building,"
she said. No injuries have been reported from the fire, she
added.
Britain has been engulfed since Saturday in its worst
rioting, looting and arson in decades after violence first broke
out in London's northern Tottenham district when a peaceful
protest over the police shooting of a suspect two days earlier
turned into looting.
Shares in Sony settled down 1.1 percent at 1,739 yen on
Tuesday, slightly better than the benchmark Nikkei average
, which fell 1.7 percent on the day.
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim, Nathan Layne; Editing by Joseph
Radford)