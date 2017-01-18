版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 19日 星期四 02:39 BJT

U.S. to probe whether Fujifilm violating Sony magnetic tape patents

WASHINGTON Jan 18 The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Wednesday it had launched on investigation into whether Fujifilm Holdings Corp was violating patents which Sony Corp holds for certain magnetic tape cartridges.

The ITC said the products at issue in its probe were so-called Linear Tape-Open, or LTO, magnetic tape products and tape cartridge components comprising such products. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann, editing by G Crosse)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐