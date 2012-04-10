版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 10日 星期二 17:13 BJT

Sony CFO: Equity finance an option, but no plans

TOKYO, April 10 Sony Corp Chief Financial Officer Masaru Kato told a news briefing on Tuesday that equity finance is an option for the consumer electronics firm, but it has no current plans to raise capital.

The ailing Japanese electronics giant said earlier in the day it will post a record net loss of 520 billion yen ($6.4 billion) for the year that ended in March, more than double its previous forecast.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐