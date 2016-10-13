Sony to launch smartphone games in 2018 - Nikkei

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 13 Sony Corp plans to release five or more smartphone games around late March 2018, the Nikkei business daily said on Thursday.
Sony Interactive Entertainment, Sony's video game development arm, is looking to develop smartphone games based on popular PlayStation titles, which will target Japan and other parts of Asia, the Nikkei added. (s.nikkei.com/2e0VVuv)
The game titles are expected to be revealed by year-end, Nikkei said.
Sony was not immediately available for comment.
The company launched its Virtual Reality (VR) headset for PlayStation on Wednesday, the consumer electronic giant's latest foray into video games and entertainment. (Reporting By Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.