Sony: third party tried to access 93,000 online accounts

TOKYO Oct 12 Sony said on Wednesday
that a third party had tried to sign in to 93,000 active
accounts on its PlayStation and other networks this month.
The company said it had frozen the accounts and informed
affected customers by e-mail, adding that it believed only a few
of the accounts were actually accessed.
The illicit attempts to access online accounts come after
Sony was hit by massive hacking attacks this year, affecting
about 100 million accounts on its PlayStation Network, Qriocity
and Sony Online Entertainment networks. The company was forced
to shutter the PlayStation Network for almost a month.
