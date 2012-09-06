Sony mobile customers emails, names hacked in China

UPDATE 1-Viola Davis wins first Oscar for 'Fences'
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
TOKYO, Sept 6 Japan's Sony Corp said hackers have accessed the email addresses and names of as many as 400 of its mobile unit's customers in China and Taiwan held on servers owned by a third-party vendor.
No credit card information was compromised in the attack, which hacking group NullCrew claimed in tweets to have perpetrated.
Sony does not yet know the source of the attack, company spokesman George Boyd said in Tokyo.
Sony's own servers were not accessed, but information on its customers is sometimes held at outside companies it hires to conduct sales promotions and other events, an industry source told Reuters on condition he was not identified.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
HONG KONG, Feb 27 Asian stocks erased early losses but stayed below 19-month highs on Monday as a renewed drop in sovereign bond yields on political concerns prompted some investors to move to the sidelines after a recent rally.
* SoftBank in discussions with WeWork for some time - sources