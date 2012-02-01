版本:
Sony says to appoint Hirai as president, CEO

TOKYO Feb 1 Sony said on Wednesday that vice presidecnt Kazuo Hirai will become president and CEO on April 1. Current chairman, president and CEO Howard Stringer will be chairman.

The Japanese electronics firm also said it would brief on new management on Thursday.

