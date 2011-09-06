Sony recruits information security boss after hacking

TOKYO, Sept 6 Sony Corp picked a former
official at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for the new
post of chief information security officer, months after a
massive hacking attack leaked information on 100 million user
accounts on its games networks.
Philip Reitinger, previously director of the U.S. National
Cyber Security Center, will become senior vice president and
will report to general counsel Nicole Seligman, the Japanese
electronics conglomerate said on Tuesday.
"Certainly the network issue was a catalyst for the
appointment," a Sony spokesman said. "We are looking to bolster
our network security even further."
Shares in Sony have fallen 55 percent since the company
revealed the hacking on April 27, sparking widespread criticism
and casting a shadow over its plans for expansion in online
businesses including music and movie distribution.
Concerns about losses in the TV department and the yen's
rise against the euro have also contributed to Sony's woes.
Reitinger, who has also worked for Microsoft and
the U.S. Department of Defense, will be based in Washington.
(Reporting by Isabel Reynolds; Editing by Joseph Radford)